Saint Benedict Parish priest tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A priest at a Johnstown church has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

Officials say Father Antony Sudherson, Parochial Vicar at Saint Benedict Parish in Johnstown, has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Pastor of Saint Benedict, Father David Peles, is in quarantine as well and will seek the appropriate testing as soon as possible.

As a result, all Masses and parish activities have been cancelled until further notice, and the church will undergo sanitation.

All clergy and parishioners are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.