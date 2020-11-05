Richland students, grades 4-12 move to hybrid model

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students in grades 4-12 at the Richland School District will switch to a hybrid model of learning for the immediate future.

The district said this decision was made as a result of Cambria County being poised to enter its second week of the “substantial” range of COVID-19 positive cases. The new model will be effective as of Nov. 12.

The district hopes to return to traditional face-to-face instruction on Dec. 1 should Cambria County return to or gets close to the “moderate” range of the level of community transmission.

In the hybrid model, there will be “red” and “blue” teams that will alternate between in-person and remote instruction, according to the district. A schedule for November and December can be found here,

In-person instruction will continue full-time for students in grades K-3. According to the district, extra-curricular activities and events with crowd limitations currently will continue.