Richland School District to deliver Pfizer vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland School District recently announced they will be partnering with Windber Medical Center to deliver the Pfizer vaccination.

All eligible members of the student body (age 16 and up), as well as members of the local community, can schedule their appointment for their first dose April 27 and second dose May 18, according to a press release. Time slots are available between 12:30 pm. and 2:30 p.m.

They want to remind those wanting to register that anyone age 16 or 17 must have a parent present at the time of the appointment.



Registration must be completed no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 25.

To register, visit their online form. There, you can also find more information about the vaccine and the appointment.