Summer COVID-19 test sites held at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University will hold drop-in COVID-19 testing over the summer.

This testing is in addition to the required weekly testing for students in residence halls that have not provided a full vaccination status to the university. Testing will be held at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and Pegula Ice Arena throughout May. On June 1, testing will only be held at the Pegula Ice Arena.

TESTING SCHEDULE

MAY 10 TO 28: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hintz and Pegula

MAY 13 TO 15: Testing at Pegula will be closed due to the Walmart vaccine clinic

MAY 31: No drop-in testing due to Memorial Day

STARTING JUNE 1: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pegula

Penn State said further updates for testing will be announced in June. They are strongly encouraging regular use of the volunteer testing facilities unless they have been vaccinated.