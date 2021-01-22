Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccines in high demand from Centre Volunteers in Medicine

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Centre Volunteers in Medicine began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who fall under Phase 1A guidelines. They are the first in the county to provide doses to the public, and it left them booked and busy.

“Every spot is filled,” says Monica Wright, director of development at Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

With four shots given every 10 minutes, 100 community members received first dose of the vaccine today. Vaccinations are scheduled with two people per time slot, and patients return one month later for their second dose.

While administering the vaccine ran smoothly, the volunteers say they’re overwhelmed with the amount of phone calls from the public looking to schedule a vaccination time.

“That is the number one biggest, kind of, chaotic issue that we have right now,” says Wright.

Instead of calling in, the volunteers urge the public to visit their website to reserve a spot on the waiting list for the next shipment of vaccines.

“That way it opens up the phone lines for our current patients here for CVIM,” says Wright.

The volunteers say they’re awaiting confirmation on a shipment of about one to two thousand more vaccines. Once they receive that confirmation, they’ll begin scheduling off the wait list.

Kathleen Stehouwer was one of the first to be vaccinated this morning.

“I feel even better! Really good. Very excited, very happy, very relieved,” says Stehouwer, assistant executive director at Centre Safe.

She’s been eagerly awaiting this moment, hoping it’ll bring the community one step closer to being together.

“We have two grandchildren I’ve been excited to be able to see, and for the work that I do, we’ve been really eager to get back a little bit more in-person,” says Stehouwer.