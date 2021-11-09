Pfizer to seek vaccine booster authorization for all US adults, reports say

(WTAJ) — Pfizer will reportedly seek authorization from federal regulators for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all American adults after receiving authorization in Canada Tuesday.

Sources have told The Washington Post that the FDA is likely to grant the request before Thanksgiving. Doing so would make all adults 18 and older eligible for a booster shot that, right now, is limited to those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

An advisory board of experts to the FDA voted against the request from Pfizer in mid-September. Instead, they recommended booster shots on an emergency basis for the groups mentioned above.

Pfizer spokesman Kit Longley declined to confirm the company’s plans, telling Washington Post that he had no update on boosters.

While the surge caused by the delta variant appears to be leveling off, there are still health experts who are concerned that infections and deaths might be plateauing at a high level. Cases still exceed 70,000 a day and deaths total more than 40,000 in the 28-day cycle, according to the John Hopkins University COVID tracker.