ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An individual who attended mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

The Diocese said the individual attended mass at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, along with the 6:45 a.m. mass on Nov. 2 and 3.

The Cathedral is currently undergoing additional sanitation procedures.