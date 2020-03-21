Pennsylvania suspends some nurse licensing requirements to aid Coronavirus response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In order to ensure that Pennsylvania has enough nurses available to treat COVID-19, the state today suspended some requirements for nurses.

“We are taking this action to ensure that Pennsylvania has plenty of nurses available to treat patients and that these nurses do not have to worry about renewing their licenses while responding to COVID-19,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

The move will allow more than 14,000 nurse practitioners to be more flexible meeting public-health needs.

Temporary nursing practice and graduate permits will be extended and fees will be waived.

Permits for registered and practical nurses will be automatically extended for an additional 90 days.

Nursing school graduates who haven’t been able to take their licensure exams due to COVID-19 can immediately apply for a graduate permit.