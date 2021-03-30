Pennsylvania schools receive nearly $5 billion in federal relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced $4.9 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding will go to Pennsylvania’s public and charter K-12 schools.

In our area, almost 60 schools will receive funding which can be used for a variety of activities, including food services, professional training, technology purchases, sanitization supplies, summer and after-school programs, and mental health support.

At least 20% of allocated funding is required to go toward addressing learning loss, as well as the emotional, social, and academic needs of underrepresented students. These may include students who are experiencing homelessness, children in foster care, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, or English learners.

The State College Area School District (SCASD) is one of the funding recipients and says focusing on ‘lost learning’, or learning opportunities that may not have been possible due to the pandemic, is a top priority.

“There have been many different ways that education has or has not occurred over the last year now, and so, we’re very concerned about that and that comes from an instructional, academic viewpoint, as well as mental health,” said Randy Brown, finance and operations officer for the SCASD.

SCASD is set to receive about $5.2 million in funding, $1 million of which Brown said will go toward lost learning efforts.

“We’ve already started some after school activity programs in our elementary schools,” said Brown. “We’ll also continue to monitor if there’s any additional resources that we can purchase that will help with those learning opportunities.”

Brown said revenue for the SCASD is down due to the pandemic, so this funding plus previous support from local government will help provide for students and faculty.