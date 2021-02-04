Pennsylvania ranks among the worst states for COVID-19 vaccinations

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Pennsylvania Senate met to discuss recent updates on the Wolf Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and reasons why the commonwealth ranks among the worst in the country for the percentage of the vaccinated residents.

Senator John Yudichak, 14th District, noted our neighbors, New York and Ohio, have vaccinated 20,000 more nursing home residents than Pennsylvania has reported.

According to USA Facts, Pennsylvania has given one or more doses of the vaccine to 7.2% of the commonwealth’s population. Only 1.9% of the population has received both doses.

Senator Yudichak asked, “Why are we lagging behind those other states in getting to the epicenter of COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania, our nursing homes?”

“This is where accountability comes in,” responded Alison Beam, acting secretary of health. “We are now working with CVS and Walgreens to ask them to dedicate more resources to this mission. We know that the mission is now at it’s most critical moment, to meet these long term care facilities at their point of crisis, and to allow us to do it as expeditiously as possible.”

Secretary Beam says they may not finish vaccinating residents in long term care facilities until April.