Pennsylvania enforcing face mask requirements at essential businesses starting tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania officials will begin enforcing an order that requires face masks to be worn by workers and customers at essential businesses, to protect the safety of those life sustaining workers.

Otherwise, the business is expected to deny you entry.

However, there is an exception to that rule, when “the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of such goods,” Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said.

The order also states anyone over the age of two must wear a mask, unless they have a medical condition that prevents it.

State health secretary Dr. Levine was asked today at a briefing, how the policy would be enforced.

“If a store is regularly not following that then local officials might give a warning and we’ll see if there are continued problems with that but i think that we expect that Pennsylvanians will do the right thing and that the stores and businesses will do the right thing and that everyone will be wearing a mask,” Dr. Levine said.

Failure to comply with these requirements could result in an enforcement action that could include citations, fines, or license suspensions.

Click here to read the full order by Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.