Pennsylvania car industry looking for answers amidst Coronavirus

BLAIR COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – Empty showrooms, full parking lots. That’s the reality right now for the car industry in Pennsylvania.

Now, car dealerships are looking for answers. Currently, only Pennsylvania and Michigan are not allowed to continue with car sales amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not asking for business as usual, there should be something that we can do to meet the demand that is out there,” Matt Stuckey, owner of Stuckey Automotive, said.

Car dealerships aren’t only losing business, but losing it to other states.

“Why would we want people driving to Maryland or New York or Virginia when they could do something here locally?” Stuckey said.

Stuckey’s dealership has laid out proposals about how to go about a resumption of business, should Governor Wolf give them the green light. Actions like limiting the face-to-face time with customers by using tools like Zoom to talk with auto representatives.

“The only things we would have to see each other live face-to-face is literally just to hand off the car and sign a couple documents, so it can be a very low-touch transaction,” Stuckey said.

So, why the hold up?

“The limiting factor on why we can’t do car deals is well you can’t do the notary without breaking the CDC guidelines. I don’t really buy that because it’s no worse than going to the grocery store and checking groceries out,” Stuckey said.

Now all Stuckey and his competitors can do is wait to be given the green light.

“We are fully ready to do that, we have a plan in place, we can start tomorrow, so we’re waiting on you Governor Wolf,” Stuckey said.