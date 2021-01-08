Pennsylvania at ‘yellow level’ as it surpasses average national testing rate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health announced Friday, that coronavirus testing in Pennsylvania is above the national average. According to a weekly White House Task Force report, Pennsylvania was at the yellow level for the number of tests performed.

The yellow level is categorized as 2,000 to 2,999 tests per 100,000 population.

“We want Pennsylvanians to know that if they need a test, one is available,” said Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This week, we have added five free testing sites and will continue to expand testing opportunities across the state weekly. As COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities, we need to take precautions to keep ourselves safe by monitoring ourselves for COVID-19 symptoms, finding a testing site near to us if we have symptoms, and staying home if we are sick.”

The White House Report also noted that Pennsylvania has seen a decrease in new cases and a decrease in test positivity. According to that report, Pennsylvania’s percent positivity rate is at or above 10.1%, ranking it at number 21 in the country for the highest rate.