Penn State researchers create new equipment to protect health care workers against COVID-19, currently in prototype stage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A team of Penn State researchers created a piece of equipment that could help protect healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called the “Booth.”

Design of the “Booth.” (via Penn State)

It’s designed to have a nurse inside a pressure room, surrounded by glass, with gloves that allow the nurse to test COVID-19 patients.

When finished with a patient, the nurse wouldn’t need new equipment since she’s behind glass.

The booth’s gloves are sanitized by a machine the nurse can activate after seeing each patient.

Creators say the goal, in addition to safety, is efficiency.

“It will speed up the process because you could test more people in a short amount of time,” said José Duarte, Director of the PSU Stuckeman Center for Design Computing.

The booth can be moved around on wheels to different locations.

It’s designed to be used inside or outside hospitals for testing.

The prototype is currently being tested, and if approved by medical officials, could be at hospitals in about two weeks.