UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Six Penn State University campuses are no longer requiring masking indoors based on updated COVID-19 Community levels.

On Friday, June 3, face masks are no longer required at University Park, Great Valley, Lehigh Valley, New Kensington, Schuylkill and Scranton locations due to a decrease in COVID-19 Community Levels in the counties these campuses are located.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

This comes as those six campuses’ counties fell from orange (high) to yellow (medium). Below is a breakdown of the CDC’s three-tiered system with guidance for community spread levels.

The CDC’s county-by-county COVID-19 Community Levels are “a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data.” Levels can be low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange), and are based on the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county as well as new hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

Green counties: CDC recommendations call for individuals to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations and to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Yellow counties: The recommendations advise those who are at high risk for severe illness to talk to their healthcare provider about their individual need to wear a face mask.

Orange counties: CDC recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors.

Currently, 17 counties in Pennsylvania are in orange status, 24 are in yellow and 26 are in green.