Penn State planning for various coronavirus scenarios

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is preparing for various coronavirus scenarios, according to the university.

In a statement sent to WTAJ by the Assistant Director of Strategic Communications, Wyatt DuBois, Penn State says the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and the local community is the top priority.

The university is encouraging faculty to plan ahead so that students can complete their semesters and their responsibilities can be “fulfilled should there be a need for self-quarantine, or if the university believes a campus closure is required.”

The university is preparing alternative methods for education, such as online assignments and digital access to course materials.

The university says they are monitoring a “rapidly evolving situation.”

Other universities in the northeast such as Ohio State University and Kent State University have moved to online classes as a safety precaution.

As of Tuesday, Penn State has not made a decision and will release more information accordingly.