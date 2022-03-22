UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is making face masks optional in all indoor spaces starting March 23.

Penn State will also pause required COVID-19 testing starting March 26 and will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC and adjust plans if necessary, according to a news release.

Penn State made the decision to make masks optional in common indoor spaces on March 4. Faculty members are allowed to ask their students to wear masks during classes and other employees are allowed to ask visitors to wear masks in their private offices.

Face masks will still be required in health care facilities and public transportation.

“With transmission levels low in much of the commonwealth and the high vaccination rates of our campus communities, we believe we can safely alter our masking and testing requirements at this time,” said Penn State President Eric Barron. “We will continue to provide voluntary testing to students, as well as contact tracing and quarantine and isolation space as needed; and any individual who wishes to continue wearing a mask indoors is encouraged to do so.”