Penn State hosting flu vaccine clinics for students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Health Services will host two flu vaccine clinics for Penn State University Park students during the fall semester.

The clinic will be held on Sept. 30 at the HUB-Robeson Center and on Oct. 25 in Alumni Hall. Both clinics will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled in advance through myUHS in order to receive the vaccine.

Students must upload their health insurance cards and bring their student ID with them to the appointment.

“There are many reasons to get an influenza (flu) vaccination yearly,”Valerie Fulton, UHS infectious disease manager said. “Per the CDC, flu vaccination is the best way to safeguard yourself, your friends and your family members against flu and its potentially serious complications.”