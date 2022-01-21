Penn State hosting COVID vaccine clinic at BJC

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University and Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) plan to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 26 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments will first be available to Penn State students before welcoming Penn State faculty and staff and community members.

Appointments can be made online and are encouraged, but drop-ins are also welcome. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Booster shots are available for individuals who qualify:

Pfizer-BioNTech: Individuals ages 12 and older who were fully vaccinated more than five months ago

Moderna: Individuals ages 18 and older who were fully vaccinated more than five months ago

Johnson & Johnson: Individuals ages 18 and older who were fully vaccinated more than two months ago

Patients must wear a mask and bring a photo ID. Anyone getting a second or booster shot must bring their vaccine card. Patients should enter the Bryce Jordan Center through Gate B.