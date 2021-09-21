Penn State holding COVID vaccine clinic before Villanova game

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Centre Volunteers in Medicine before the Penn State-Villanova game on Sept. 25.

The clinic will be inside Gate A of the Bryce Jordan Center from 9 to 11 a.m. This is free and open to anyone age 12 and older who needs a first or second dose. Third shots, or booster shots, will not be available.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available at the clinic. It is only available to those who are attending the football game or tailgating and is drop-in only with no appointments.

Anyone who wants to get the vaccine must wear a mask while inside the Bryce Jordan Center and bring a photo ID. Anyone getting their second dose must bring their vaccine card. The clinic will conclude in time for people to enter Beaver Stadium for the game, according to Penn State.