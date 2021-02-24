Penn State Health opens COVID-19 vaccine site in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –– Penn State Health has opened up several COVID-19 vaccination sites across Pennsylvania to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1A.

These vaccinations are by appointment only. In our viewing area, one will open in Patton Township, Centre County. Other sites are found in Cumberland, Dauphin and Berks counties.

In Centre County, vaccinations will be administered at the Penn State Health Medical Group office at 32 Colonnade Way. There is an online registration available on their website.



To see if you qualify to be in Phase 1A, you can visit the Department of Health’s website.