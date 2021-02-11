Penn State COVID-19 research uses artificial intelligence

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 11 months ago today, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Now, research out of Penn State University is shaping how testing for the Coronavirus and other viruses can be handled.

The research used artificial intelligence to test the most effective method of testing.

“As the number of symptomatic patients fall, it increasingly switches it’s attention towards more and more asymptomatic patients,” said Amulya Yadav, an assistant professor for the Penn State College of Information Sciences & Technology. “This dual nature of testing is what seems to give us the best results in terms of minimized COVID-19 infections.”

Yadav said the strategy of using artificial intelligence for testing is best when viruses are in their most intermediate stage.