Penn State: 80% of University Park students fully vaccinated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eighty percent of Penn State University Park students have provided proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, according to data from the university’s latest COVID-19 vaccination report.

For students living on campus, 86% have provided proof of vaccination to the university while 78% of off-campus students have provided proof. Penn State said students are continuing to upload proof each day, which means actual vaccination rates may be higher. In addition, 83% of full-time employees at University Park are fully vaccinated.

“We believe a proportion of those who haven’t yet uploaded their proof of vaccination have already received their shots, as we are seeing more and more off-campus students uploading their proof of vaccination as the semester begins,” Penn State President Eric Barron said. “In fact, as of Friday (Aug. 27), we received an additional 2,500 uploads.”

Any students and employees who did not upload vaccine information will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

In Centre County, 80,276 people are fully vaccinated and 6,538 people are partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.