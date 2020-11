PATTON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials with Patton Township announce the closure of their municipal offices through the end of the week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials add that the office is closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting. Neither of the infected employees had been in the area used for voting on Nov 3rd for the last two weeks.

The offices are scheduled to re-open at 8 am on Monday, November 9.