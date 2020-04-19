PA state totals reach 32K, death toll rises to over 1,100

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday the state totals for the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached over 32,000.

The state also confirmed 1,215 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 32,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 1,112 deaths.

*Note: Not all of the deaths just reported occurred in the past day, Dr. Levine stresses. The big increase is because the state has reconciled various data sources (health systems, health departments, coroners, etc.)*

As of Sunday, there are 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 14 — 1 death

Blair – 13

Cambria – 19 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 73 — 1 death

Clearfield – 11

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 12

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 17

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SEX POSITIVE CASES PERCENT OF CASES* DEATHS FEMALE 16455 53% 367 MALE 14143 46% 464 NIETHER 1 0 0 NOT REPORTED 470 2% 5

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RACE POSITIVE CASES PERCENT OF CASES* DEATHS AFRICAN AMERICAN/ BLACK 2670 9% 100 ASIAN 269 1% 12 WHITE 5275 17% 307 OTHER 97 <1% 1 NOT REPORTED 22758 73% 416

There are 126,570 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 479 cases among employees, for a total of 4,929 at 368 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.