PA state totals reach 32K, death toll rises to over 1,100

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday the state totals for the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached over 32,000.
The state also confirmed 1,215 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 32,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.
There are now 1,112 deaths.
*Note: Not all of the deaths just reported occurred in the past day, Dr. Levine stresses. The big increase is because the state has reconciled various data sources (health systems, health departments, coroners, etc.)*
As of Sunday, there are 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.
Bedford – 14 — 1 death
Blair – 13
Cambria – 19 – 1 Death
Cameron – 1
Centre – 73 — 1 death
Clearfield – 11
Elk – 2
Huntingdon – 12
Jefferson – 2
Somerset – 17
For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|SEX
|POSITIVE CASES
|PERCENT OF CASES*
|DEATHS
|FEMALE
|16455
|53%
|367
|MALE
|14143
|46%
|464
|NIETHER
|1
|0
|0
|NOT REPORTED
|470
|2%
|5
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|RACE
|POSITIVE CASES
|PERCENT OF CASES*
|DEATHS
|AFRICAN AMERICAN/ BLACK
|2670
|9%
|100
|ASIAN
|269
|1%
|12
|WHITE
|5275
|17%
|307
|OTHER
|97
|<1%
|1
|NOT REPORTED
|22758
|73%
|416
There are 126,570 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- Nearly 1% are aged 13-18;
- 6% are aged 19-24;
- 39% are aged 25-49;
- 28% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 479 cases among employees, for a total of 4,929 at 368 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.