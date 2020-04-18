PA state totals reach 31K, 80 new deaths announced from COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday the state totals for the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached over 31,000.

The state also confirmed 1,628 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 31,069. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 836 deaths.

As of Friday, there are 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 13 — 1 death

Blair – 13

Cambria – 17 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 73 — 1 death

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 12

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 17

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SEX POSITIVE CASES PERCENT OF CASES* DEATHS FEMALE 16455 53% 367 MALE 14143 46% 464 NIETHER 1 0 0 NOT REPORTED 470 2% 5

There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.