PA state totals of COVID-19 over 11k, Central PA cases increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed Sunday an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals 11,510 according to the latest release

The state has 1,493 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 11,510. The death total has risen to 150.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 75 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 4

Blair – 5

Cambria – 7

Cameron – 1

Centre – 43

Clearfield – 7

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 4

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 4

There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: