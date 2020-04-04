PA state totals of COVID-19 cross 10,000, Central PA cases continue to rise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals are now over 10,000

The state has 1,597 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 10,017. The death total has risen to 136.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 69 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 4

Blair – 5

Cambria – 6

Cameron – 1

Centre – 39

Clearfield – 7

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 4

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 3

There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: