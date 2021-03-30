COVID-19 guidelines updated for Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Under new recommendations from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education, the distance students must maintain from each other has gone from six feet to three feet.



Recommendations were updated to match guidance from the CDC for K-12 schools. In elementary schools, students should be at least three feet apart. In middle and high schools, students should be at least three feet apart if their county has been placed in the “low” or “moderate” category by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). If a county has been placed in the “substantial” category, schools in that district must up their distance to six feet.

If a district needs to move to six feet of social distancing, this should be done when masks can’t be worn, during activities when increased inhalation occurs (ex: singing, shouting, band, exercise) and in common areas such as school lobbies and auditoriums. This applies interactions between adults in the school building and between adults and students.

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

The way schools should handle confirmed COVID-19 cases has also been updated. Schools should consider the level of community transmission in each counter, the number of cases among students and staff in each school building during the past 14 days and the size of the school building. Below is the example provided by the DOH:

For example, the recommendation for closures to in-person learning in some instances is reduced to 1-2 days from 3-7 days and 5 days from 14 days. The closures allow for cleaning and for public health staff to direct close contacts to quarantine. Pennsylvania Department of Health

Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said the updated recommendations bring Pennsylvania a step closer to a full return to in-person teaching and learning. “While recommendations on physical distancing, closures, and quarantines may have changed, the importance to adhering to all health and safety guidelines has not – it is imperative that we remain committed to protecting our students, teachers, and staff,” Ortega said.