Pa. DOH: Those with weaker immune systems now able to receive third vaccine dose

(WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has notified vaccine providers that individuals with weaker immune systems who are fully vaccinated are now allowed to receive another dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The announcement comes from a CDC recommendation that individuals that are modest to severely immunocompromised that are fully vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer may now receive another dose.

“We are pleased that the federal government is taking steps to ensure individuals who are immunocompromised have the opportunity to receive another layer of protection against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “The department is already working with vaccine providers on this important protection for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians. We are confident in our ability to meet the needs of this critical population by our previous successful vaccination efforts and current vaccine supply.”

Individuals who do not know if they classify as immunocompromised should consult their health care provider about receiving another dose. Those that do know that they are immunocompromised and are looking to receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should talk to their health care provider about scheduling before scheduling an appointment to receive another dose of one of the vaccines.

As for other individuals, the FDA did not give a recommendation for an additional dosage of the vaccine at this time.