Pa. DOH: Over 11.1 million vaccinations to date, 412 new cases June 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,208,287 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

17 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Thursday, bringing a total of 27,474 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 630 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 159 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 stood at 2.9%.

Ninety-six (96) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 4,671,131 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 24 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 78,157 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 140 (+0)

BLAIR: 340 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 435 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 224 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 150 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+1)

HUNTINGDON: 134 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 216 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1