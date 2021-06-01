Pa. DOH: Over 10.5 Million Vaccinations to Date, 684 new COVID cases on June 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 684 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,202,863 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Monday, 0 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 27,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,028 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 257 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 through May 31, 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases through May 31 0-4 1.7% 3.4% 5-12 4.0% 8.4% 13-18 6.3% 10.9% 19-24 10.5% 11% 25-49 37.5% 38.3% 50-64 22.4% 18.4% 65 and older 17.7% 9.7%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 – May 27 stood at 3.8%.

Ninety-four (94) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 10.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,604,962 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 45 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 77,749 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 138 (+0)

BLAIR: 339 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 432 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 224 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 147 (+0)

ELK: 39 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 132 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 98 (+0)

SOMERSET: 212 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.8% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, 54.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,581,876 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 1.

4,699,696 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 43,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,574,073 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,273,769 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,346,680 doses will have been allocated through June 5: 297,160 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,581,876 doses total through May 31: First/single doses: 6,273,769 administered Second doses: 4,308,107 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,182 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.