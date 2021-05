Pa. DOH: Over 10.1 Million Vaccinations to Date, 856 new COVID cases on May 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 856 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,195,869 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Saturday, 13 new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 27,042 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,261 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 293 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

Ninety-three (93) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 10.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,561,938 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 85 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 77,090 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 138 (+0)

BLAIR: 335 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 430 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+1)

CENTRE: 222 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 146 (+0)

ELK: 39 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 131 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 98 (+0)

SOMERSET: 209 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 2

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 56.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22, 51% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5thamong all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,138,065 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 22.

4,442,539 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 66,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,621,854 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,064,393 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,138,065 doses total through May 22: First/single doses: 6,064,393 administered Second doses: 4,073,672 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 160,604 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

