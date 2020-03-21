PA Department of Health confirms 103 new cases of coronavirus, totals up to 371

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday they have confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 371.

Officials add that 3,766 patients who have tested negative, and there are two total deaths.

Earlier this morning, Allegheny County confirmed the second death in the state from the virus.

There PA Department of Health has given no update on the first confirmed case in Centre County that was announced yesterday.

Below is the breakdown of cases by county:

Adams: 4

Allegheny: 31, 1 death

Beaver: 3

​Berks: 7

Bucks: 24

​Butler: 1

​Centre: ​1

Chester: 19

​Cumberland: 11

Delaware: 33

​Erie: 1​ ​

​Franklin: 1

​Lackawanna: 5

​Lancaster: 4

​Lebanon: 2

Lehigh: 13

Luzerne: 6

Monroe: 25

Montgomery: 71 ​

​Montour: 1

Northampton: 17, 1 death

Philadelphia: 69

Pike: 2

​Potter: 1

Washington: 5

Wayne: 1

​Westmoreland: 4

​York: 9

For more information on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health website.