PA Department of Health announces six new presumptive coronavirus cases, including two more in Western PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday there are six additional presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 47 presumptive positive cases.
Six of those 47 cases have been confirmed as COVID-19. Two of the presumptive cases come from Allegheny County.
Below is the breakdown of cases separated by county as of 2 pm:
- Allegheny (2)
- Bucks (3)
- Chester (2)
- Cumberland (3)
- Delaware (6)
- Monroe (3)
- Montgomery (20)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (4)
- Pike (1)
- Washington (1)
- Wayne (1)
Governor Wolf has also announced the closures of all non-essential public spaces in Chester and Bucks counties.
To stay up to date on the latest coronavirus updates, visit the PA Department of Health’s website.