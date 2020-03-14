1  of  5
PA Department of Health announces six new presumptive coronavirus cases, including two more in Western PA

Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday there are six additional presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 47 presumptive positive cases.

Six of those 47 cases have been confirmed as COVID-19. Two of the presumptive cases come from Allegheny County.

Below is the breakdown of cases separated by county as of 2 pm:

  • Allegheny (2) 
  • Bucks (3)
  • Chester (2)
  • Cumberland (3)
  • Delaware (6)
  • Monroe (3)
  • Montgomery (20)
  • Northampton (1)
  • Philadelphia (4)
  • Pike (1)
  • Washington (1)
  • Wayne (1)

Governor Wolf has also announced the closures of all non-essential public spaces in Chester and Bucks counties.

To stay up to date on the latest coronavirus updates, visit the PA Department of Health’s website.

