PA Department of Health announces 108 new coronavirus cases, total nearing 500

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Sunday they have confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 479 across 33 counties.

Officials add that 4,964 patients who have tested negative, and there are still two total deaths.

Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

The PA Department of Health has given no update on the first confirmed case in Centre County that was announced on Friday. There are no other confirmed cases in our area.

Below is the breakdown of cases by county:

Adams: 5

Allegheny: 40, 1​ death

Beaver: 3

​Berks: 13

Bucks: 32

​Butler: ​1

​​Centre: 1

Chester: 23

​Columbia: 1

Cumberland: 11

​Dauphin: 1​ ​

Delaware : 43

​​Erie: 2

​Fayette: 1

​Franklin: ​1

​​Lackawanna: 6 ​

​Lancaster: 6

​Lebanon: 3

​Lehigh: 19

​Luzerne: 7

​Mercer: ​1

​Monroe: 31

​Montgomery: 87

​​Montour: ​1

​Northampton: 21, ​1 death

Philadelphia: 91

​Pike: 3

​​Potter: ​1

​Schuylkill: ​1

Washington: 7

Wayne: 2

​​Westmoreland: 4

​York: 10 ​

For more information on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health website.