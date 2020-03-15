PA Department of Health: 16 new coronavirus cases, brings state total to 63

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that there are 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the state total to 63.

All patients diagnosed are either at home in isolation or being treated at a hospital.

Of the 16 cases, another case was found in Allegheny County, bringing the county’s total to three cases.

Officials have tested or are in the process of testing 446 patients. Of those tests, 205 have been negative, while 183 patient samples are in route or in the lab for testing.

Below is the break down of cases by county as of noon today:

Allegheny (3)

Bucks (4)

Chester (2)

Cumberland (5)

Delaware (7)

Lehigh (1)

Luzerne (1)

Monroe (6)

Montgomery (24)

Northampton (1)

Philadelphia (6)

Pike (1)

Washington (1)

Wayne (1)

To stay up to date on the latest coronavirus updates, visit the PA Department of Health’s website.