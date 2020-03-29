PA Department of Corrections reports first inmate case of coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced on Sunday that the department has its first inmate with a positive test for COVID-19.

Officials say the inmate is currently being housed at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, and has underlying health conditions.

“The inmate is in the prison’s infirmary and is isolated from other inmates,” Wetzel said.

Inmates on the housing unit are now under quarantine, according to the release. Both staff and inmates have been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and are instructed to wear them on the impacted housing unit.

The department also adds that they have traced the inmate’s interaction with other inmates and employees and are isolating the impacted inmates to a specific housing unit.

They added that employees who had contact with the inmate are being monitored for symptoms.

Wetzel added that the increased cleaning of the prison, including common areas and inmate cells, will continue, and the prison will continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.