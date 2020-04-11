PA creates website to show how equipped county hospitals are to treat COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state of Pennsylvania has created a dashboard showing you data for what type of equipment each county has.

All you have to do is click on the county.

You can see how many airborne isolation beds and how many ventilators are available, as well as how many are in use.

“You’ll be able to see from the dashboard that cases are not evenly distributed across the state, per capita or per hospital,” Governor Wolf said.

“Some communities have been hit harder, while others have seen slower growth.”

Centre County, who has the most cases in our region with 61 reported, currently has 12 ventilators available.

Cambria County, with 50 less cases reported than Centre, has 60 ventilators available.

Governor Tom Wolf signed an order that will allow this equipment to be transported between counties if needed.

Click here to see your county’s statistics.