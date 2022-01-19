PA Acting Secretary of Health Visits Centre County COVID-19 Testing Site

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter visited the AMI COVID-19 Testing Site in Centre County, which has administered over 25,000 tests since opening in October 2020.

Centre County Commissioners asked Secretary Klinepeter if the Department of Health would consider extending the site, which is currently set to close on January 29, 2022.

“Based on case counts that we’re seeing and demand that we’re seeing at this site, I do anticipate that we’ll extend that for longer,” said Klinepeter.

Rising in popularity are at-home tests. On Tuesday, the government’s website for ordering free, at-home tests went live.

At-home tests are not reported to the Department of Health.

“We’re really not too concerned about that,” said Klinepeter. “There’s different reasons why we want people to test. One of them is so that we can track the disease prevalence in the community and when the Department of Health is getting close to or over 100,000 tests a day, we have a good understanding of what the disease prevalence is in the community.”

With Omicron being the prevalent variant, are we at a peak?

“I think we are probably getting close to the peak if we’re not at it yet, but I think there is still a lot of work to be done because there is a 2 week lag between case counts peaking, and hospitalizations peaking, and deaths peaking after that,” said Klinepeter.

The AMI Program Manager Rob Kovacic said the Centre County site saw a spike in patients around the holidays, maxing out their 450 daily tests.

“We did see some days where we were even above that,” said Kovacic.

Following the nationwide trend, that led to some delay in receiving test results.

“We’re certainly catching up, we’re almost completely caught up, so we should be back to almost normal notification times,” said Kovacic.

Results are typically available 48 to 72 hours after testing. Kovacic said the number of patients has now leveled to about 150 per day.

During the secretary’s visit, three of those patients included the Centre County Commissioners.

“The Commissioners would like to thank the Acting Secretary of Health for agreeing today to extend the site for a least a while longer,” said Commissioner Mark Higgins.

“Through this partnership, readily accessible and vital testing has been made available to our citizens and we are truly appreciative of this support,” said Commissioner Michael Pipe.

The free testing site is located at the Centre Recycling and Refuse Authority (253 Transfer Road, State College, PA 16801) and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.