First Bedford County COVID-19 death confirmed, state totals over 21,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals rises to over 21,000.

The state has 1,676 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 21,655. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 494 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 130 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. Bedford County sees its first death from the coronavirus.

Bedford – 5 — 1 death

Blair – 10

Cambria – 13 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 69

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 10

Jefferson – 1

Somerset – 10

There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.