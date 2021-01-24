Over 800,000 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania reported since March, 79% recovered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 803,933 known cases.
The DOH reports 83 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,609.
Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,558,664 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 202 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 54,162 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 117 (+0)
Blair: 235 (+3)
Cambria: 355 (+0)
Cameron: 7 (+0)
Centre: 185 (+2)
Clearfield: 88 (+2)
Elk: 31 (+0)
Huntingdon: 107 (+0)
Jefferson: 69 (+0)
Somerset: 160 (+1)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 8
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 22:
- 626,532 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 413,450 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 106,541 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 626,532 doses administered to 519,991 people.