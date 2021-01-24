Over 800,000 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania reported since March, 79% recovered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 803,933 known cases.

The DOH reports 83 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,609.

Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,558,664 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 202 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 54,162 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 117 (+0)

Blair: 235 (+3)

Cambria: 355 (+0)

Cameron: 7 (+0)

Centre: 185 (+2)

Clearfield: 88 (+2)

Elk: 31 (+0)

Huntingdon: 107 (+0)

Jefferson: 69 (+0)

Somerset: 160 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 8

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 22: