Over 800 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 18 new in central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 800 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals near 95,000.

As of Friday, there are 813 new cases from Friday, bringing the state total to 94,689. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 817,634 people have tested negative.

There are 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Of the 94,689 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,055 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 18 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 257, the DOC is reporting 183 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,097 of our total cases are in health care workers.