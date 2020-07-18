Over 700 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 22 in Central Region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 763 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 100,241.

Currently, 912,486 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Of the 100,241 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 76% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,214 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 22 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

To see timeline of how we got to over 100,000 cases, check out our timeline article.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 22 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to more than 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,587 cases among employees, for a total of 22,184 at 782 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,802 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,470 of our total cases are in health care workers.