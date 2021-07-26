Over 62% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, 17 new COVID cases in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports over 11.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 62.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

556 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing state totals to 1,220,671 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Zero new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Sunday keeping our state total to 27,827 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 404 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 75 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 – July 15 stood at 1.7%.

Ninety-seven (97) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 4,867,834 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region shows 19 new cases since Sunday. That brings our total to 78,691 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

BEDFORD: 4,747 (+0)

BLAIR: 13,545 (+4)

CAMBRIA: 14,881 (+2)

CAMERON: 317 (+0)

CENTRE: 17,013 (+3)

CLEARFIELD: 8,697 (+4)

ELK: 2,878 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 5,189 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 3.351 (+1)

SOMERSET: 8,104 (+5)

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

BEDFORD: 34.7%

BLAIR: 47.1%

CAMBRIA: 50.7%

CAMERON: 53.7%

CENTRE: 55.2%

CLEARFIELD: 45.6%

ELK: 54.9%

HUNTINGDON: 43.5%

JEFFERSON: 46.1%

SOMERSET: 44.1%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 142 (+0)

BLAIR: 344 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 441 (+0)

CAMERON: 9 (+0)

CENTRE: 228 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 156 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 136 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 219 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,535,415 total vaccine doses as of Monday, July 26.

5,665,736 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of 11,914 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 164,869 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. .