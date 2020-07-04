634 new PA COVID-19 cases reported, 19 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 89,000.

As of Saturday, there are 634 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 89,375. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 725,448 people have tested negative.

There are 6,749 COVID-19 related deaths, up 3 from Friday.

Of the 89,375 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 930 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 19 new cases from Friday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in52counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,780 of our total cases are in health care workers.