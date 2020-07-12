Over 700 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 19 new in central region

*Editor’s Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health says its Coronavirus numbers they posted earlier today “is not the final for today.” The article has been updated to reflect the updated state totals from the DOH as of 6:15 pm on July 12.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals over 95,000.

As of Sunday, there are 725 new cases from Saturday, bringing the state total to 95,414. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 829,018 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, death numbers will be updated Monday on the Department of Health website.

Of the 95,414 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,074 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 19 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 258, the DOC is reporting 183 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,258 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,471 cases among employees, for a total of 21,729 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,132 of our total cases are in health care workers.