Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pa, 66.1% vaccinated, Sept. 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 66.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

3,438 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,311,722 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

27 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reporting for a total of 28,352 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,928 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 493 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

There are 5,172,474 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region shows 469 new cases since Thursday which brings our total to 83,054 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown of new cases is below:

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

UPDATED ON 9/3/21

BEDFORD: 37.3%

BLAIR: 50.4%

CAMBRIA: 54.2%

CAMERON: 56.9%

CENTRE: 58.3%

CLEARFIELD: 48.9%

ELK: 57.5%

HUNTINGDON: 47.5%

JEFFERSON: 49.2%

SOMERSET: 47.3%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 144 (+0)

BLAIR: 346 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 450 (+1)

CAMERON: 10 (+0)

CENTRE: 231 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 166 (+1)

ELK: 43 (+1)

HUNTINGDON: 139 (+2)

JEFFERSON: 100 (+0)

SOMERSET: 220 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 5

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,239,564 total vaccine doses as of Friday, Sept. 3.

5,992,224 people are fully vaccinated; with 17,624 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 201,369 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

