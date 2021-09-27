Over 12.7 million vaccinations, 68.5% Pennsylvanians over 18 vaccinated Sept. 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

12,223 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported between Saturday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 27, bringing state totals to 1,415,049 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

87 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reporting for a total of 29,151 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 660 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

There are 5,424,046 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region shows 277 new cases since Saturday which brings our total to 91,085 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown of new cases is below:

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

UPDATED ON 9/24/21

BEDFORD: 38.3%

BLAIR: 51.7%

CAMBRIA: 55.7%

CAMERON: 58.4%

CENTRE: 59.5%

CLEARFIELD: 50.1%

ELK: 59.1%

HUNTINGDON: 49.1%

JEFFERSON: 50.3%

SOMERSET: 48.6%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 150 (+0)

BLAIR: 354 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 459 (+2)

CAMERON: 10 (+0)

CENTRE: 235 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 177 (+1)

ELK: 49 (+1)

HUNTINGDON: 144 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 104 (+1)

SOMERSET: 226 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 7

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,706,667 total vaccine doses, including 88,618 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Monday, Sept. 27.

6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated; with 61,460 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 221,359 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.