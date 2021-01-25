Over 111,000 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, rollout remains slow

(WTAJ) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to be a slow process in Pennsylvania.

The latest data shows more than half a million Pennsylvanians have received a partial vaccination and more than 111,000 have gotten both doses. With 3.5 million people now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a lot of confusion and frustration over the expanded rollout.

Randy Padfield, Director of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), says only a fraction of the places signed up to give shots actually have them.

There’s a little over 400 vaccine providers right now that have vaccine available, but the department of health has over 1,000 enrolled right now so we can expand that system. The limiting factor at this point is the vaccine. Randy Padfield, PEMA Director



Some state lawmakers are now calling for changes to the vaccination process.